How Apple's presence in China helped with the creation of the iPhone

/ A woman tries out an iPhone at an Apple Store in Beijing, China, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Find the first part of our conversation with Patrick McGee and read a book excerpt here.

In order to make its products cheaply, Apple sent engineers to China to train workers and paid for expensive specialized equipment at factories there. This helped push China to become the world’s leader in high-tech electronics manufacturing and helped Apple create the iPhone, one of the most iconic products of the 21st century.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Patrick McGee, who tells this story in his new book “Apple in China: The Capture of the World’s Greatest Company,” and looks at how the iPhone became so popular among Chinese consumers and how Beijing has become determined to maintain China’s place as the dominant tech manufacturer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR