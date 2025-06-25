Cleveland Metroparks breaks down accessibility barriers with all-terrain wheelchairs

Cleveland Metroparks is expanding access to its trail network for visitors with disabilities. It’s acquired two new wheelchairs – one a motorized Action Trackchair, the other, a manual GRIT Freedom Chair, for use on and off the beaten paths.

Metroparks’ new rugged, motorized wheelchair is perfect for Zachary Kraley, a 29-year-old Parma resident with cerebral palsy who is nonverbal and has difficulty walking.

Cerebral palsy can't stop Kraley from exploring the outdoors, his mom Chris Markulik said. Together the pair camp, snow ski, swim and kayak through local adaptive programs.

"He just kind of perks up," she said. "If he's out on the trails in his own personal power chair, he turns up the speed and he takes off."

Zaria Johnson / Ideastream Public Media Zachary Kraley gets buckled into the Cleveland Metroparks' all-terrain Action Trackchair with the assistance of his mom Chris Markulik (left) and Cleveland Metroparks Recreation Specialist Megan Shumaker on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025.

But the large treads on the new Action Trackchair make getting around easier, Markulik said.

"It's made to go on the softer trails, maybe a little bit more of a rocky trail. It can go up an incline," she said. "It's just made for that durability. Also, if it's a little but snowy outside, it will go through the snow."

The new chair does require training to adjust the angle of the seat along with the placement of the seat belt and chest straps. But once the the user is comfortable in the chair, Metroparks staff will be nearby to assist with any issues along the hike.

When it comes to accessing the wheelchairs, or other adaptive resources at the Metroparks, Outdoor Recreation Manager Rachel Nagle said the first step is to ask.

"We encourage anyone who has questions, don't just sit there and not sign up," she said. "Instead, give us a phone call, send us an email, and we'll reach out and figure out how can we make this happen. How can make it work for you?"

The move is part of a larger national push for inclusivity, Nagle said, but the value of adaptive programming, like kayaking, handcycling and fishing, at the Metroparks is undeniable.

"The reason we want to be able to increase and grow adaptive recreation here is because we see the benefits it not just has on the individual, but the family and the entire community," she said. "So, we want to be able to help promote that and be able to encourage it."

The adaptive wheelchairs are free to use during certain park programming, including staff-lead hikes as part of the Metroparks' trail challenge, and at Garfield Park Reservation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays.