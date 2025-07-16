As union action in Indiana continues to grow, here's what one professor has to say

Indiana has seen a wide range of union action this year — from some workers unionizing their workplace, or successfully negotiating new contracts, to others demonstrating outside of the Statehouse. One professor points to wages and health benefits as factors that could be driving these union actions.

In February, United Auto Workers Local 933 negotiated a new contract with Rolls-Royce in Indianapolis, with wages and health benefits as the top priority.

And in May, workers at Star Plus Energy in Kokomo voted to unionize. The newly formed union also advocated for increased pay and affordable health care.

Alvin Velazquez is an associate professor of law at Indiana University Bloomington. Velazquez said wages and health benefits are front and center for union workers because both aren’t keeping up with inflation.

“That puts real strains on families," Velazquez said. "And so I think they're, they're obviously exercising their prerogative to use their economic power to push back on that."

Velazquez said a tighter labor market also might drive more union action because workers typically have more leverage in that situation.

"Workers can exercise more power," he said.

Velazquez said one reason employers may not raise wages to keep up with inflation is because they are strictly focused on being profitable, and don’t fully recognize workers as a part of profitability.

