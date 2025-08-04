What to do if you lose your job

The July jobs report was weaker than expected, and revisions to the May and June reports were larger than normal. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there’s a “downside” risk to the labor market. It’s making some people nervous about insecurity in the job market.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about what people should do if they lose their jobs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR