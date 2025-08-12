Reports say Brown will launch bid to return to U.S. Senate and won't run for Ohio governor

Democrat Sherrod Brown is planning to launch a run for the seat he held for three terms in the US Senate and not run for Ohio governor as he had hinted earlier this year, according to unnamed sources cited by several media outlets. Brown has not confirmed those reports.

Political watchers and potential candidates have been watching for a decision from Brown since he lost to Republican Bernie Moreno last year. And this could fill a big hole for the Ohio Democratic Party on the 2026 ballot, but unlike on the Republican ticket, some open spots still remain.

Former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton announced in January she’s running for governor, before the launch by Vivek Ramaswamy, the billionaire who’s backed by nearly all of the Ohio GOP. Cincinnati Dr. Bryan Hambley is running for secretary of state against Republican Treasurer Robert Sprague, and former state lawmaker Eliot Forhan is campaigning for attorney general against Republican Auditor Keith Faber. But there are no Democrats running for auditor Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, or treasurer against the winner of a primary between Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) or former lawmaker Niraj Antani.

In June, Brown’s pick for Ohio Democratic Party chair Kathleen Clyde, who won the job, talked about his potential role next year.

"I'm excited about him talking about his involvement in our party's future," Clyde said in an interview for the Ohio Statehouse Scoop, the Statehouse News Bureau's podcast. "He has won many times on the statewide ballot. And we are looking to recruit the best ticket that we can.

Former congressman Tim Ryan said he would announce this summer if he’s running for governor. His spokesman said Brown’s decision has renewed and heightened Ryan's interest in running for governor, but Ryan himself wouldn’t confirm any plans.

Clyde said in June that 2026 is shaping up to be like 2018, when Gov. John Kasich was term-limited and President Trump was in his first term. Democrat Richard Cordray lost the race for governor to Republican Mike DeWine by 3.7% and Brown wo re-election to the U.S. Senate by beating Republican Jim Renacci by 6.84%.

"I feel bullish about our chances in 2026. This is similar to what we saw in 2018, a midterm election year with a president who is struggling with popularity and the Republicans don't have the name I.D. at the top of the ticket, like they did with Gov. DeWine, who had been on the ballot so many times that he was very familiar to Ohio voters," Clyde said. "We came very close in 2018 in the gubernatorial race, and we won the competitive Senate race in Ohio. So I think things are exciting and looking bright for 2026."



In 2018, Republicans won the other five statewide executive offices of governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state and treasurer. Democrats did pick up two seats on the Ohio Supreme Court and five seats in the Ohio House, but also lost one in the Senate.

Brown has avoided questions about running again as he's been promoting the Dignity of Work Institute he set up in March. But he's been meeting with Democratic stakeholders, and photos posted on social media have shown him on two separate occasions in Columbus with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).