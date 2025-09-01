© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
DPS has a legal pathway to purchase and distribute RTA bus passes

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published September 1, 2025 at 11:38 PM EDT
A group of DPS freshmen from Ponitz Technical Career Center practice boarding an RTA bus at the downtown Hub. This exercise was part of DPS's Freshman Orientation.

Dayton Public Schools (DPS) can continue giving out RTA bus passes for the 2025-2026 school year.

The district has been operating under a preliminary injunction allowing it to provide the bus passes. On Aug. 29, a Franklin County Court judge granted the district’s request for an extension of this preliminary injunction.

This means DPS can legally purchase RTA bus passes to give to its high school students.

Ohio’s recently passed state budget has a provision prohibiting Dayton Public Schools from doing this. It also disallows DPS students from transferring at RTA’s downtown Hub.

The school district is suing the state, stating this provision is discriminatory and creates economic distress on a specific population.

According to DPS Superintendent David Lawrence, the case will resume in court in September 2026.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. At WYSO, her expertise includes politics, local government, education and more.

