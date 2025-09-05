Gov. Healey on why Massachusetts is requiring insurers to pay for COVID vaccine

/ Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Massachusetts is the first state in the country to require health insurers to continue covering immunizations recommended by the state’s Department of Public Health rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Maura Healey announced measures this week, including requiring insurance carriers to cover vaccines that the state’s public health department recommends and allowing pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 5 and older who wants it. Healy said the insurance guidelines apply not just to the COVID shot but other seasonal vaccines like flu and RSV, as well as routine shots for kids, such as measles, mumps, chickenpox and Hepatitis B.

She also announced efforts to create a public health collaborative with states in New England and across the Northeast. California, Oregon and Washington have also announced plans to preserve vaccine access amid shifting guidance from the CDC.

Healey said states have to set their own policies on public health and vaccination.

She said she had not heard from the Trump administration since she issued these measures.

5 questions with Gov. Maura Healey

Why is Massachusetts putting these new measures in place?

“States have had to step forward basically into the breach and fill the void left by a gutted CDC and the dismantling of public health infrastructure at the federal government level. And, you know, that’s what’s happening. And you saw that yesterday on display from [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] and his testimony.

“Unfortunately, we’ve got a Health and Human Services secretary who doesn’t believe in science and, you know, is not doing what needs to be done in terms of public health. So, because the Trump administration took actions that took away vaccine access in Massachusetts and around the country, I worked with my commissioner of public health to make sure that vaccines were available, that insurance was going to cover those vaccines, and that pharmacies were able to make appointments and distribute those vaccines. My view is we’re just going to continue to do everything we can to support public health very quickly.”

Why is Massachusetts relying on the state rather than the federal government?

“Because the federal government is blocking vaccine access. This is about people having the ability to get vaccines that they need and that they want. And the Trump administration has put up a block to that. And that’s why people aren’t able or weren’t able to get appointments in Massachusetts and around the country. Now, because of the action that we have taken, people in Massachusetts will be able to get those vaccines.

“It’s also important to note that the Trump administration and RFK aren’t just talking about COVID vaccines. We’re talking about vaccines for flu, for RSV, that a lot of people rely on and want. We’re talking about immunizations for your kids, you know, MMR — measles, mumps, rubella — chicken pox.

“These are things that are just part of public health infrastructure across this country. And we’re supported by the federal government. But with the federal government walking away and abdicating its responsibility because of what RFK and the team at HHS is doing, it falls to the states to make sure that we are protecting people’s public health. And that’s why I am stepping forward. And other governors are as well.”

Do insurance companies support these requirements?

“Absolutely. I mean, this is basic data-driven, science-driven, science-informed public health. And so they’re totally supportive. It’s also the case that we’re working with our sister states on things like how we monitor for disease, working on emergency preparedness, working on the security, and the infrastructure at public health labs. It’s a super, super important. And again, all of this work used to be done by the federal government and CDC. Now that’s gone away, and we’re just going to step forward and lead in this space. I mean, we have to do everything we can to protect public health.”



Are you concerned about a potential federal response?

“My job is to represent, fight for, protect the people of Massachusetts. And frankly, as a governor, there’s no more sacred responsibility than looking after the health and the well-being and the security of residents in my state. That’s what we stepped up to do yesterday. And I’m going to continue to act in whatever ways, in the best interest of protecting the people in Massachusetts.”

How do you think red states and blue states might differ on vaccinations?

“Well, I think it’s a sad state of affairs that the federal government has completely gutted public health infrastructure in this country. And now we’re in a situation where it could be patchwork. That is not what we want to see. But, you know, I know that there are a number of states across the country who are working together, like I am, in leading to provide public health infrastructure for their residents. And that’s just going to continue to grow.

“What’s happening in Florida is crazy. I mean, and that’s an example of a governor and Ron DeSantis, who’s letting the political agenda override science and what it takes to protect health. And it’s going to make people sick. It’s going to put people at risk. And, you know, as I think about the number of families and folks who travel to Disney World, measles is not the souvenir they wanted to return with.”

