Nationwide Children's Hospital ending all gender-affirming care for trans patients by Sept. 26

Nationwide Children’s Hospital is ending gender-affirming care for all of its transgender patients including those who are over 18 or were "grandfathered in" under a state law that prohibits gender-affirming care for minors.

The hospital gave a statement to WOSU Thursday evening that it's currently in compliance with state and federal regulations, but it wants to "proactively plan" for quick changes in regulations.

Nationwide Children's will stop prescribing gender-affirming medicines for trans patients effective Sept. 26.

"The hospital will be working with affected patients to end their prescriptions, always with patient safety as a top priority," Nationwide Children's statement reads. "Nationwide Children's will continue to support these patients and families through the provision of behavioral health services, and any other needed healthcare."

Nationwide Children's did not say how many people will be affected or whether most affected patients were minors, or over the age of 18.

The Ohio Supreme Court allowed a state ban on gender-affirming care for minors to go into effect this spring. Gov. Mike DeWine had originally vetoed the ban, but that veto was overturned by Republican lawmakers before the issue made its way to the courts, where it remains under consideration.

Medical centers like Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center and the Cleveland Clinic provide gender-affirming care to people over the age of 19.

Ohio's ban affects only those under 18, but a January executive order from the Trump administration called "Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation" defines children as being under the age of 19.