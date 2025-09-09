Indiana applies for waiver to end inclusion, equity practices for transportation contracts

The Indiana Department of Transportation wants the federal government to waive its requirements on federally assisted contracts for women and minority-owned businesses.

The state said it’s the first to request a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program waiver from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The DBE program requires 10 percent of federal highway construction funds to be paid out to small businesses owned by “socially and economically disadvantaged” people.

According to the USDOT, that includes women, Black Americans and Hispanic Americans, and other disadvantaged groups. The program is designed to help remove barriers so qualifying businesses can participate in federally assisted contracts.

"I am a firm believer in offering equal opportunity for all to compete and succeed," said Gov. Mike Braun in a statement. "If granted, this waiver will further position Indiana as a state one would want to do business with and as a place to grow your business."

INDOT’s proposed waiver would eliminate DBE's goals based on race, ethnicity or gender on federally assisted highway construction contracts. If granted, INDOT would move to a race and gender neutral implementation strategy.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.