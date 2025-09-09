© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ohio's sandhill crane population is growing, but it's still considered endangered

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT
A sandhill crane on the ground showing off its gray plumage,, long neck and bill, and red forehead.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
/
ODNR
Once considered extinct in Ohio, the sandhill crane's population has been steadily increasing in Ohio.

There's some good news for the sandhill crane population in the Buckeye State.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says surveys indicate a slight increase in the number of the wading birds spotted in Ohio.

Volunteers logged 428 crane sightings this year — a 4% increase from last year’s count of 412, but a substantial increase from the first year’s survey of 160 crane sightings back in 2021.

The county with the highest number of crane sightings this year is Wayne in northeastern Ohio with 101. Most crane sightings have been in central and northeastern Ohio.

A flock of sandhill cranes in flight.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
/
ODNR
Sandhill cranes breed in wetlands across northern United States and Canada, and migrate southward during the winter months.

Sandhill cranes are a tall, wading bird with a long neck and bill. Its plumage is mostly gray with a red patch on its forehead, but they turn a rusty color during the breeding season.

The migratory birds breed in wetlands across the northern U.S. and Canada, and winter farther south in North America.

Sandhill cranes were considered extinct in Ohio until returning to Wayne County in 1987.

While their population is slowly increasing, they are still considered to be an endangered species.
