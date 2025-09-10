Judge says lawsuit against Ohio State for mold in Lawrence Tower can proceed

An Ohio Court of Claims judge ruled a lawsuit against Ohio State University over mold found inside the Lawrence Tower residence hall can proceed to trial.

On Monday, Judge David Cain threw out a fraud claim in the suit that parents and students first filed in January. But other claims remain, including breach of contract.

Students and parents said in their complaint that the university failed to provide safe and habitable housing in Lawrence Tower, a residence hall located on Lane Avenue.

The 11-story building was built in 1973. The residence hall was previously a Holiday Inn Express. Campus Partners bought the building in 2009 and transferred it to Ohio State.

Parents and students say OSU knew about mold and asbestos issues when the property was sold and failed to address the problems.

The suit claims students suffered respiratory symptoms, cognitive issues and other health concerns.

A social media post from last year showed mushrooms growing out of a wall inside the building. The university ordered students to leave last November. The tower remains closed. Ohio State declined to comment.

About 500 students lived in Lawrence Tower.