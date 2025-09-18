ODOT says roundabouts are improving intersection safety across Ohio

The Ohio Department of Transportation has released the results of a survey of crash data at 76 intersections around the state that had been converted to roundabouts.

The data shows single-lane roundabouts reduced injury-accidents by 69%. Multi-lane roundabouts reduced accidents by 25%.

The agency cites the Clark County intersection of State Routes 41 and 235 as one of the best examples.

Over the years, multiple safety upgrades were made to address a long history of serious crashes there with varying degrees of success.

Fatal crashes went up at one point, and it wasn’t until 2014, when a roundabout was installed, that injury crashes were reduced.

In fact, no fatal crashes have been reported in the 11 years since the roundabout was installed, and only a single serious injury crash occurred involving a motorcycle with the rider impaired by drugs and without a helmet.

“Safety is the driving force behind every decision we make, and the results are clear: Roundabouts are very effective at reducing crashes and saving lives,” said ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn.

“Our goal is to continue to support our local, county, and state partners by providing funding for roundabouts.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced an additional $137 million in funding for 55 traffic safety projects, including 25 roundabout installations, around the state.

Other examples around Ohio, provided by ODOT:



Marion County — SR 98 & SR 529: In the four years prior to the roundabout’s construction, there were 37 total crashes at the intersection with nearly 60% resulting in injury. Since the roundabout opened in 2022, there have been 16 crashes with none resulting in injuries.



Richland County — E. Cook Rd / Illinois Ave & Mansfield-Lucas Rd: From 2015 to 2018, the two-way stop-controlled intersection saw 21 total crashes – an average of five per year - and 15 of those resulted in injury. The roundabout was opened in August 2022 and in the two years since, crashes have decreased by 40% with an average of 3 per year and there have been zero injury crashes.



Medina County — SR 94 & Granger Road (Granger Township): Since completion in 2018, there have been a total of 18 crashes, averaging just over two crashes per year, and zero fatal or serious injury crashes have occurred. This is a 57% reduction in average yearly crashes.



Seneca County – US 224 & SR 587: Low-cost enhancements did not improve the crash rate at the intersection, which averaged nearly four crashes a year. Then in 2022, a roundabout was constructed. No crashes have occurred since the roundabout has been in operation.



Gallia County - SR 160/554: Before the roundabout was built, the intersection averaged four crashes a year, 67% of which resulted in injuries. Since the roundabout was opened in 2021, the intersection has averaged two crashes per year, none of which have resulted in injuries.

You can learn more about the safety benefits of roundabouts and how to navigate them through ODOT's webiste.

