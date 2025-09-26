New Springfield Air National Guard Base operation to provide intel support for U.S. Space Force

Friday marked the official launch of the Space Intelligence Production Cell. It was held with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Springfield Air National Guard Base with guard officers and personnel on hand.

The new Space Intelligence Production Cell (SIPC) will serve as an arm of the U.S. Space Force. It joins together two Ohio Air National Guard squadrons that will focus on integrating crucial intel into the military’s space operation.

Joining in the mission is the guard’s 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron and the 4th Intelligence Analysis Squadron.

Lt. Col. Stefan Katz, commander of the 76th squadron, said the formation of the cell was vital.

Jerry Kenney Lieutenant Colonel Stefan Katz, the 76th ISRS commander (left), and Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Echols, the 4th IAS commander (right).

"This is really about being the eyes and the ears of what is happening above our heads in space," he says. "Adversaries around the world are involving new technologies and threatening our interest in space. This cell aims to put together different pieces of the picture into a coherent 'here’s what’s happening and what can we do about it.'"

That intel will then be sent up the chain of command to defense department decision makers, said Lt. Col. Aaron Echols, commander of the 4th Intelligence Analysis Squadron. He said the creation of the U.S. Space Force greatly improved intel gathering.

"Once the U.S. Space Force came online, it really helped prioritize our focus of where we needed to put effort," Echols said. "Intelligence was one of those places which needed to grow vastly in order to get our service basically where it needs to be."

Officials say Springfield was chosen for the new production cell because of its proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which has the ability to accommodate its future growth.

