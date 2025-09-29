© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal judge denies ACLU challenge to Indiana halt on gender change requests for birth records

IPB News | By Lauren Chapman
Published September 29, 2025 at 5:18 PM EDT
The top of an Indiana birth certificate. It has been carefully cropped to avoid identifying information about the county, person or hospital system.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
In Indiana, gender change requests required a certified court order. Hoosiers had to petition a judge to sign off on a “verified petition for change of gender” — which was among the documents that had to be submitted for an amended birth certificate.

A federal district court denied a challenge from the ACLU of Indiana against the state’s recent halt in processing gender change requests for birth records. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two transgender Hoosiers, including a teenager who was updating her birth record when the new policy took effect.

Back in March, the Indiana Department of Health issued guidance effectively ending the process for transgender Hoosiers to update their gender on their birth records.

The ACLU sued the state, saying the guidance — which stemmed from a March executive order issued by Gov. Mike Braun — discriminated against transgender Hoosiers.

A federal judge disagreed.

In his decision, Judge Matthew Brookman wrote, “Indiana has deliberately chosen to record sex — not gender identity — on birth certificates” and to rule in favor of the ACLU’s challenge would require the district court to “transform a policy objection into a constitutional violation.”

The process for amending a person’s gender on their birth certificate varies from state to state. And it is often the first step in updating legal documents for transgender Americans.

In Indiana, gender change requests required a certified court order. Hoosiers had to petition a judge to sign off on a “verified petition for change of gender” — which was among the documents that had to be submitted for an amended birth certificate.

Advocates say amended birth records mean transgender Hoosiers aren’t forced to out themselves while opening bank accounts or showing government-issued IDs.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.
Tags
Indiana
Lauren Chapman
Lauren is the digital editor for our statewide collaboration, and is based in Indianapolis at WFYI. Since starting for IPB News in 2016, she's covered everything from protests and COVID-19 to esports and policy. She's a proud Ball State University alumna and grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.
See stories by Lauren Chapman