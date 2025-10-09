Baldwin Wallace University inaugurates as Lee Fisher as10th president

Former Ohio Lt. Gov. Lee Fisher was formally inaugurated as president of Baldwin Wallace University Thursday while celebrating the institution's 180th anniversary.

Joined by Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel, Former Gov. Ted Strickland and dignitaries from across Cuyahoga County, Fisher highlighted the university's history and its growth under his leadership.

"It is an iconic university. It's a part of the fabric of Cleveland," Fisher said. " BW actually is doing great, and I mean really great. The campus is beautiful, the students are happy. We're getting stronger and stronger and stronger as a university."

To honor the anniversary, the university announced a new renewable President’s Horizon Scholarship fund, that offers $1,845 to each student in recognition of the year the school was founded.

Fisher officially began his tenure in July after stepping down as dean of the Cleveland State University College of Law earlier this year. At the time, the university was in the midst of managing what remained of a $7 million budget deficit and multiple rounds of layoffs, buyouts and program cuts.

As he stepped in to right size the university, rebuilding trust and transparency became the most immediate challenge, Fisher said.

"There were some cuts in the past, and I think that probably lowered morale a little, but the good news is that we've rebounded," he said. "People feel a sense of hope, a sense optimism. Those cuts are behind us, and as a practical matter, I think we're feeling very, very optimistic about where we're going now."

The university is operating with "disciplined cost control," Fisher said he feels optimistic about. While he said he can't predict if more job and program cuts are on the horizon, he said he's committed to looking for ways to reinvest in the university's as a way to ensure growth.

"If you are not seeking new revenues, then frankly, you're not going to be successful," he said. "The future will involve more cost reduction, it'll involve more cost control, but it also will involve more investments to make our university more strong and frankly, much more distinctive."

Moving forward, Fisher and his team will begin developing a Transformation Action Plan to identify priorities amongst Baldwin Wallace faculty and staff and plans for implementation.

Fisher will hold listening sessions throughout his tenure to identify ways to ensure student success, financial strength and a culture of trust and transparency across the Baldwin Wallace community.