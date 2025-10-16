Jake Tapper's 'The Race Against Terror' explores trial of Al Qaeda terrorist

CNN anchor and correspondent Jake Tapper has a new book, called “The Race Against Terror,” that tells the dramatic story of the investigation and trial of an Al Qaeda terrorist who killed American soldiers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Tapper about the book, his previous book about former President Biden’s decision to run for reelection, and about the shifting media landscape and corporate and political pressures on the press.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR