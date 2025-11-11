Indiana solar businesses booming as people rush to claim home solar tax credit before it expires

Indiana residents only have until the end of this year to save money on rooftop solar. President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill ends the 30 percent tax credit for residential solar installations and equipment in 2026.

Solar panels have to be fully installed and operating by the end of December to get the tax credit.

Brad Morton founded Morton Solar and Electric in Evansville. He said they’ve been busier than ever — both for residential and commercial solar installs.

“Our local utility company had a large rate increase almost simultaneously with the passing of the Big Beautiful Bill. We believe that's compounded the demand," Morton said.

The average CenterPoint Energy customer’s bill is expected to go up by about $26 a month next March.

Several other electric utilities have seen big rate hikes recently. According to Citizens Action Coalition, Indiana residents paid an average of $28 a month more for electricity this summer than they did last year.

Morton said he expects solar sales to go down slightly next year, but he believes there will still be a high demand for home solar installations.

David Mann owns MPI Solar out of Bloomington. He said he’s seeing more requests for quotes as people rush to take advantage of the credit.

Mann said many of them are from people who already have solar panels, but want to expand their system or add a battery for backup. He expects MPI will be booked solid until next year.

Mann is less certain about how the residential side of his business will fare when January comes around. He said they might shift their marketing strategy to businesses and nonprofits.

The commercial solar tax credit is also expiring, but projects don’t have to be completed until the end of 2027.

“We'd be happy to help anybody with any project they have in mind. There's just — I have a feeling that it's going to dampen the enthusiasm for the residential sector," Mann said.

Mann advises anyone who wants to get the home solar tax credit to contact local solar installers in their area as soon as possible — both to ensure the installer will be available and that the project will be a practical addition to your home.

