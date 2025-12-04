DeWine vetoes bill to allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work longer hours on school nights

Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill that would allow 14- and 15-year olds to work till 9 p.m. year round. Republicans said it would help with staffing shortages but Democrats opposed the longer hours and said it wouldn’t do much to fill the most in-demand jobs.

DeWine was asked last month if he had concerns about Senate Bill 50, which would extend the hours those teens could work from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the school year. He wouldn't preview what action he would take on the bill but said, “You want kids to be able to work. Part of growing up is being able to work. But there are also some downsides to having kids working up to 9 o'clock at night.”

In his veto message released late Wednesday night, DeWine repeated some of those comments.

"Learning to work is an essential part of growing up. Businesses across Ohio each day give young people the opportunity to learn the so-called soft skills that will serve them well when they become adults," DeWine wrote.

He noted the bill, for the first time, would allow 14- and 15-year olds to work till 9 p.m. on school nights. Those teens can work till 9 p.m. during school breaks and in the summer, and kids over 16 can work till 9 p.m. on school nights.

DeWine wrote: "The only thing at issue here is whether, for 14- and 15-year-olds, DURING THE SCHOOL WEEK, the time when work must cease is 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. I believe the current law has served us well and has effectively balanced the importance of 14- and 15-year-old children learning to work, with the importance of them having time to study."

It’s the ninth bill DeWine has vetoed in full. But it passed with veto proof majorities in both the House and Senate. However, the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act would have to be changed to allow the longer hours. On the same day lawmakers approved SB 50 on a mostly party-line vote, they also passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 3, which urges Congress to make that change. There was no action from DeWine on that, because governors can't veto or approve concurrent resolutions in Ohio.