Lawmaker plans to re-introduce a bullying, suicide prevention bill during the session

Indiana schools would need to notify parents if their child was a victim of bullying, or expressing suicidal thoughts, under a bill one House lawmaker plans to reintroduce during the legislative session. The measure would also require schools to provide the parents with suicide awareness materials.

Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) said she plans to reintroduce the bill because bullying is a key issue facing students and schools. She said it can lead to a number of problems like mass shootings and suicide.

“A bullying incident can lead to a lot of trauma,” Campbell said.

The bill would also provide suicide prevention trainings and counseling services for the family, among other things. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 10 and 34.

