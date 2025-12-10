Medical students cut loose with ‘Doc Opera’ at Case Western Reserve University

It’s a busy time of year for Case Western Reserve University medical and dental students. In addition to preparing for exams at the end of the semester, the students have been singing and dancing for their own “Doc Opera.” It’s a 41-year tradition at the school.

“I think it is one of the most iconic parts about the medical school,” said Elyssa Kim, a second-year student originally from North Carolina, organizing CWRU’s annual variety show fundraiser. “When can you say that a bunch of medical students came together and put on a show?”

This year’s show is titled “Sicked,” pronounced “sick-ed” to rhyme with “Wicked.” About 300 students will present more than a dozen songs, dances and sketches themed (mostly) to the Land of Oz Saturday at John Hay High School.

“It's really been a nice refresher to make you get up and go and see your friends and sweat together and complain together and then you go back to the grind,” said Anjali Saini, a first-year student from North Carolina.

Her fellow “M1” is Floridian Charvi Sharma, who is choregraphing a number of the segments in this year’s show.

“I think it’s a great outlet, especially because medical school is a lot. It’s really just a break from it all,” she said.

The tradition began in 1985 as a way to fund the school’s student-run clinics. Themes over the years have included “Back to the Future” in 2009 and “The Wizard of Gauze” a decade later. It’s a way to give back while also working out students’ left and right brains, said Elyssa Kim.

“I think it's also a testament to how diverse and interesting students are at the med school,” she said. “There's only about 200 people per class. They all still participate in ‘Doc Opera’ on top of their busy clinical schedules and keeping up with exams and classes.”

“Wicked” fans, or just fans of medical musical theater, can see the show Saturday at John Hay High School, or on a live stream starting at 5:30 p.m.