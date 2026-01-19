Ohio GOP Congressman: 'We must respect the sovereignty of the Danish and Greenlander people'

An Ohio Republican has weighed in on Greenland’s sovereignty.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner is head of the U.S. delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

“I can not overstate the importance of our transatlantic relationships," he posted on Facebook. "We must respect the sovereignty of the Danish and Greenlander people.”

President Donald Trump has been pushing for Greenland to be under American control and that NATO should help the U.S. take over the island.

Turner reiterated his point of view on "Face The Nation" on Sunday in an interview about Greenland, when he said "presidential want doesn't translate into presidential authority."