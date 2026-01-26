DeWine backs bill to require state to provide security for Ohio governor candidates

A bipartisan bill would require the state to provide security for the lieutenant governor and for the endorsed candidates and nominees for governor if they request it from the sitting governor. The bill hasn’t had a first hearing yet, but already has backing from Gov. Mike DeWine.

Senate Bill 308 was proposed in October after the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. It sets aside $10 million for security for the lieutenant governor, for the governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect and “certain eligible candidates at the governor’s direction and by request of the candidate.” Eligible candidates include those endorsed and nominated by political parties as well as certified independent candidates.

"I've not read the bill. I've heard about the bill. I support the bill," said DeWine when asked about it. “We live unfortunately in, I would say, a heightened time. But the concerns I think about security in regard to public officials should be heightened. that's just to the the world we live in today.”

He added: "I think that candidates who are running for governor, they do have a high profile and it seems to me to make a lot of sense to be able to give them the help that they need."

The bill has an emergency clause, meaning if it passes and is signed it would take effect immediately. It's had just one hearing since it was introduced.

Discussion about the bill bubbled up after Republican candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy fired his security team. One of his former bodyguards was arrested on federal drug trafficking charges, and two others weren’t registered with the state.

Both Ramaswamy and Democratic candidate former Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton have received death threats over the years.