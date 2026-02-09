© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Springfield schools, downtown close for a 'potential safety concern'

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:26 AM EST
Landscape shot of the front of Springfield High School.
Springfield City School District
Springfield schools were dismissed early Monday as officials ask people to avoid the downtown area for safety concerns.

Springfield City Schools dismissed students Monday morning and people are being asked to avoid downtown due to "a report of a potential safety concern within the district."

The district sent out a notice asking parents to pick up their kids at their school by 10:30 a.m.

The notice sent by the district said in part that "there is no indication of immediate danger at the school," and "law enforcement and district officials are working closely together."

The city of Springfield has also sent a news release asking people to avoid downtown.

Specifically, near the police division headquarters and courts should be avoided “due to safety concerns that are impacting traffic flow.”

Streets affected include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street.

The Dayton Bomb Squad is on scene in downtown Springfield.

Neither the city nor the schools have said what the safety issue is.

This story will be updated.

In September 2024, Springfield and the school district endured several days of threats and shutdowns. That followed false comments during the election from now President Trump and Vice President JD Vance about the Haitian community.
