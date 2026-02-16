A community in limbo: Haitians, Springfield residents waiting to see how judge will rule on TPS

A lawsuit over ending Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants is continuing to play out in federal court, leaving thousands in Springfield and Ohio in a tense limbo waiting for rulings.

Temporary Protected Status — or TPS — is the legal way about 330,000 Haitians are in the U.S. living and working here.

The Department of Homeland Security decided last year to end the status, a decision challenged in federal court.

A federal judge has ordered protections remain in place while that lawsuit continues, preserving legal status for now for thousands of Haitians living in Springfield. DHS has appealed letting TPS stay in place, and a ruling could come as early as later this week.

WYSO spoke to area residents about the order to let Temporary Protected Status remain in place, and how they believe it will affect them and their community.

Jean, a Haitian resident, spoke to WYSO on the condition of anonymity due to concerns for his safety. He owns several trucks he leases to a company and hauls for them.

He's grateful he became a U.S. citizen during President Donald Trump's first term. So he's not worried about getting caught up in any immigration sweeps or deported.

“I got things to survive ... If anything happens, I go to Haiti, we can survive," Jean said.

Nick Hrkman / Staff Photo Robert Black, a Springfield resident and disabled veteran, with his service dog in Scout's Café in downtown Springfield.

Robert Black, a Springfield resident and disabled veteran, said he doesn't have an issue with the Haitian immigrants being allowed to stay. He was concerned, however, about benefits some might receive.

"The neighbors that I have seem fairly nice," Black said. "I've heard stories about the variety of financial supports that they are receiving. As a disabled veteran, I could use some financial support, too."

The city of Springfield says in a FAQ on its website that immigrants with TPS are legally qualified to receive some benefits — as are qualified U.S. citizens — that can include financial assistance, health and nutrition services, employment and education services, and housing services.

"Since immigrants granted TPS must apply for an Employment Authorization Document that can take up to several months to receive, they may need assistance until they can legally seek employment," the city's document says. "Most of the benefits received flow through the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services."

Nick Hrkman / Staff Photo Molly Kirkpatrick, a senior at Wittenberg University, in COhatch Springfield's Myers Market.

Wittenberg University senior Molly Kirkpatrick said she was grateful for the judge's order stopping TPS from ending.

"I hope that they can stay, I don't want to see them getting taken away. That whole ICE situation now is so scary nowadays, and I really just, I hope they can be safe. My heart goes out to them. And I'm really hoping that they won't get deported. I would hate to see ICE come into our community with all the turmoil and everything that's going on."

She said she appreciates the diversity of faces she sees in Springfield.

"Living in Springfield, you run into some people and it's like, 'It's nice to see you here,'" she said. "Even if some people don't speak the same language, I always find it so interesting to interact with them. They're lovely. I love seeing them around, I love seeing different people, a variety of people around."

Nick Hrkman / Staff Photo Sandy Hunt, a Springfield resident, at Scout's Cafe in downtown Springfield, Ohio.

Sandy Hunt moved back to Springfield from Indianapolis a year ago. She said the population influx has affected local service agencies.

"It's affected me trying to find housing," Hunt said. "It's not easy to find housing when everything is waitlisted and when you go to Job and Family Services."