Ohio launches statewide quarantine to slow invasive, damaging spotted lanternfly

The invasive and damaging bugs with bright red wings and black dots known as spotted lanternflies are becoming such a threat since they were first found in Ohio in 2020 that the state has issued a quarantine to fight them.

The quarantine is statewide, expanded from 18 counties last year. Spotted lanternflies are often found on the invasive but common tree of heaven, and can damage black walnut tree saplings as well as apples and hops. But the biggest concern is the damage they can do to grapes and grapevines, as Ohio's wine industry is estimated to bring in $6 billion to the state's economy.

Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge says trees and nursery stock leaving Ohio will be inspected under this quarantine.

"We're making every best effort to really protect our nursery industry, and also protect our friends and neighbors in other states," said Department of Agriculture director Brian Baldridge in an interview. "We're working to make sure that those are inspected when they are allowed to be transported out of state, and we're not adding to this problem that's kind of moving its way across the country. We just wanna be part of the solution from a safety standpoint, from an invasive species standpoint."

Spotted lanternflies are planthoppers native to Asia, and were first discovered in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014. Baldridge said the agency has been monitoring spotted lanternflies since they were first spotted in Mingo Junction in 2020. He said quarantines last year and this year can help the progression of the invasive bugs.

"They are definitely slowing it down and trying to really make a strong effort to protect the nursery industries," said Baldridge. “We work closely with the USDA and there's no real eradication plan, but this is the policy that's put forth at the federal level. So here in Ohio, we are following those guidelines.”

Ohioans are no longer being asked to report spotted lanternfly sightings, but Baldridge said if you see one, you can either spray it with white vinegar or squish it.