Documents reveal 22 requests for a slice of Ohio's new $400M fund for sports facilities

Ohio has $400 million planned for a new fund for sports facilities. But it's received nearly $689 million in requests.

The Statehouse News Bureau has obtained the details of these 22 requests, which are asking to fund arenas, stadium updates and other similar projects. The details were revealed in documents provided by the Office of Budget and Management.

The new fund for sports facilities plans to get money from the state’s unclaimed funds. Though the money is currently on hold as a court battle plays out.

By far the biggest ask in the applications was from Hamilton County for its nearly $1 billion renovation of Paycor Stadium for the Cincinnati Bengals. The smallest requests are for a youth baseball team in Sandusky and a parkour facility in Maumee.

Organizations are only allowed to ask for up to 25% of the estimated construction or renovation cost. Three applicants asked for more than that.

One application is from out of state. Total Athletic Performance Institute, which described itself on the application as "dedicated to improving physical health, academic engagement and life outcomes for young people in Springfield, Massachusetts", asked for $100,000.

The Ohio Sports and Cultural Facilities Fund was created in the state budget. Of its initial $1 billion, $600 million has been earmarked for the Cleveland Browns domed stadium project in Brook Park.

The fund was intended to get its money from the $4.8 billion in unclaimed funds held by the state. There have been no transfers from the state's unclaimed funds into the Sports and Cultural Facilities Fund because of a lawsuit claiming the action is unconstitutional. A Franklin County judge blocked the transfer in December. There's also a lawsuit in federal court.

It's not clear what happens next or when the state will decide on which organizations get money.