© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Hamnet' nominated for 8 Academy Awards

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 9, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT

Click here for the original audio and to read more.

“Hamnet,” the screen adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed novel about the family life of William Shakespeare and the creation of his play “Hamlet,” has been nominated for eight Oscars.

We revisit host Robin Young’s November 2025 conversation with director Chloe Zhao, who wrote the screenplay with O’Farrell, and Jessie Buckley, who stars as Shakespeare’s wife Agnes. Both are Oscar nominees.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom