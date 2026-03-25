Libertarian party nominates Lauri Shillings for Secretary of State race

A Libertarian candidate joined the crowded race for Indiana Secretary of State.

The race against incumbent Secretary Diego Morales now has candidates from the Republican, Democratic, Independent, and Libertarian parties.

Libertarian Lauri Shillings was nominated during the party's state convention earlier this month.

Shillings, who works for the University of Indianapolis, said her platform includes protecting the integrity of elections, restoring faith in leadership, and modernizing government services.

Shillings said she doesn’t feel Morales has upheld the integrity of Indiana’s elections, pointing to his decision to hand over voter rolls to the Trump administration.

"That has a lot of privacy concerns. For me, it has information about each voter, what primary ballots they may have pulled, their location, their driver's license number and part of their social security numbers in there too," she said. "So it's easy to triangulate that information, and it's easy to misuse that kind of data in a government entity type of way."

Beyond election integrity, Shillings said one of her top priorities would be to update the state's website.

"The biggest complaint I have is with the website itself. It's very outdated, like it's built in the early 2000s," she said... "Trying to get forms when you need them - are they the correct forms? Are they last year's?"

Like former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard, who is running as an independent, Shillings will need about 37,000 signatures to appear on the November ballot.

She said she expects to be able to get those signatures and more.

"I didn't come for the bare minimum, I came to win this, and I think I'm a really good option, who can really be of service to the Hoosier voters," Shillings said.

The general election is November 3.

Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org