Neighbors, union workers at odds over construction of proposed Clark County solar project

A 1,900-acre solar project called Sloopy Solar is inching closer to a decision on whether it can be constructed, as PUCO staff recommended denying it and public comment at a recent hearing was split.

At a public hearing held Thursday evening, opinions were split, especially between neighbors and union workers who would build the project.

The 180 megawatt solar project has been proposed for construction in Harmony Township, about 12 miles east of Springfield. The infrastructure requested includes tracking solar panel arrays, a substation, underground electric collection lines, inverters and transformers, and an interconnection line connecting to the regional electric grid.

A public hearing is one required step in the energy siting process that allows local community members to contribute their thoughts to the Ohio Power Siting Board through a formal proceeding. The siting board is the governing body for energy infrastructure in Ohio.

Individuals working and living within 20 miles of the project area were invited to provide testimony at the Thursday hearing.

Adriana Martinez-Smiley / WYSO One of the residents giving testimony in front of Ohio Power Siting Board staff.

Much of the dissent toward the project came from members of a group called the Harmony Farmland Preservation Coalition.

Stephanie Ramsey lives in Harmony Township. She worries about the impact it would have on the daily lives of residents during construction.

“These roads are narrow and hardly compatible for two-way traffic for some of them, let alone increased construction traffic," Ramsey said. "This project will also consume prime farmland that is very unique to most of the world.”

Iris Frickey of Springfield is a member of the electrical worker union IBEW Local 683. She spoke in support of the project, not just for the job opportunity but also for other benefits it could bring.

“If this project goes forward, not only are we creating a space where native species can thrive, we're enriching our soils in ways that industrial farming can’t. We're also combating the energy crisis that we're all starting to experience with rising electricity bills,” she said.

From both sides of the aisle, people brought up concerns for extreme weather.

Springfield resident Nancy Flinchbaugh pointed out the rise in global temperatures since the pre-industrial era to 2025. Fossil fuels create carbon emissions, which research finds is one of the major drivers of climate change .

“If you've been outside this year and you've watched the crazy unpredictable weather, then you should be alarmed about climate change. And you should also know we need to make the transition to alternative fuels as quickly as possible,” Flinchbaugh said.

Courtney Hoffmaster is a member of the Harmony Farmland Coalition. She cited concerns for weather events like tornadoes, which damaged a solar energy site in Wheatfield, Indiana, this month.

“Our area experienced straight-line winds in an EF-2 tornado in recent years. If the panels become airborne, they pose a real threat to our home, our farm, our livestock and our neighbors,“ Hoffmaster said.

Public utilities staff don't recommend the project

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio staff recommended board members deny Sloopy Solar’s application.

The staff report that included the recommendation for denial was published on March 20 . It says it was produced in coordination with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Development, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Department of Agriculture. The Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Historic Preservation Office, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also weighed in.

Staff made a list of 64 conditions they believed could improve the environmental compatibility of the project.

That includes:

a full plan for decommissioning the project and restoring the land.

a vegetation management plan in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

no in-water work in perennial streams from March 15 through June 30 to reduce the impact to native aquatic species.

documented proof that solar panels utilize an anti-reflective coating.

seven days prior to construction and seven days prior to the start of facility operations, the developer must send notices to nearby landowners and residents that provided testimony on the project.



The Ohio Power Siting Board isn’t required to follow the staff recommendations.

An evidentiary hearing will be held on April 16 in Columbus. This will include expert testimony and evidence cross-examination of the proposed facilities.

Public comments can be submitted here .

Clark County Commissioner Charles Patterson and Harmony Township resident Kathleen A. Madison were selected as the ad hoc local members of the Ohio Power Siting Board, who will contribute to the final decision on whether the project will be approved or denied.