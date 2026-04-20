After a decade of demolition, Youngstown is looking to rebuild

As companies like Intel , Stellantis and First Quality Tissue invest hundreds of millions of dollars into Ohio manufacturing facilities, they tout the creation of hundreds of local jobs.

But communities across the state face a challenge: they don’t have enough housing to support a growing workforce.

The Ohio Department of Development is stepping in to help. It recently awarded more than $9 million in grants to help five Ohio communities, including the city of Youngstown, build more workforce housing.

“We have a lot of houses we've demolished over the years, and now we're trying to infill those vacant spaces and create opportunities for a new generation,” said DeMaine Kitchen, Youngstown’s director of community planning and economic development.

But, he says, the road to rebuild hasn’t been an easy one.

M.L. Schultze / WKSU This property in Youngstown caused trouble for its occupants when sewage bubbled up through the basement floor. The city has demolished thousands of homes over the past decade.

Building workforce housing in Youngstown

After Youngstown’s steel industry collapsed in the ‘70s, once thriving neighborhoods fell into disrepair. Kitchen says the city has demolished more than 7,000 homes over the past decade.

Now, new industries are moving in.

Last year, steel tube manufacturer Vallourec announced plans to expand its manufacturing operation in Youngstown, promising to create 40 full-time jobs.

The state is also creating an Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defense in the city, which is anticipated to bring 450 new jobs to the area by 2029.

“We have employees that come in from all over the region, some as far as two hours to work,” Kitchen said. “And so what we find is that employers are trying to attract talent, but that talent needs a safe place to live.”

A $2.5 million grant from the state’s Department of Development will help the city improve roads, sidewalks, lighting and public infrastructure as it builds additional housing.

“We'll use this money to really compliment the community around these new builds,” Kitchen said.

Workforce housing needs across the state

Youngstown isn’t the only Ohio city in need of additional workforce housing.

Four other communities around the state also received grants to invest in additional workforce housing:

Ohio Department of Development Five communities across the state, from the Village of Antwerp to the city of Lancaster, are receiving grants to invest in workforce housing.

The City of Hamilton was awarded $2.5 million to support its “Build Back the Block” initiative.

initiative. The City of Lancaster is getting $1 million to support the development of over 360 workforce housing units.

The Village of Antwerp in northwest Ohio will receive $2.3 million for infrastructure and roadway improvements needed to support residential development.

The City of Warren will receive $851,000 for the Peninsula Project , an effort to create 300 new apartments and townhomes.