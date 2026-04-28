Accessibility journalist shares tips to prepare for the 'ability drift'

Accessibility journalist Sarah Kovac has teamed up with Consumer Reports on adaptive living coverage that centers the experiences of people with disabilities, which can help anyone.

She speaks with host Indira Lakshmanan about the term she coined, “ability drift,” or the idea that even if you do not consider yourself disabled, your needs will change if you get injured or simply as you get older.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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