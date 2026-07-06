Cincinnati Public Schools is hosting town halls on plans for the future

Cincinnati Public Schools is hosting a series of town halls this week to gather community feedback on a new strategic plan. The district will hold three in-person town halls and one virtual town hall.

The district's administration and Board of Education have been working over the past few months to shape a new strategy to improve academic performance and student outcomes in the coming years. They are now seeking feedback to refine it.

While discussing the school district's financial situation on Cincinnati Edition last Monday, Superintendent Shauna Murphy said the new strategic plan is nearly complete, but she wants parents and the community to have an opportunity to review and respond before it moves forward.

"We're getting very close, and I'm highly optimistic that all of this will come together and we'll be able to paint a picture of amazing things for young people," Murphy said.

One of the main focuses is improving long-term outcomes for high school graduates. The school district wants more graduates to move on to higher education, enter a career pathway, join the military, or start an entrepreneurial venture of their own.

Another focus is on creating better environments in school settings. CPS says this means ensuring every student attends a school where they are known by name, taught by well-trained teachers, and supported each day to pursue their goals.

The new strategic plan will act as a road map for the district, but will also be a sales pitch to voters this November, when the district is likely to have a new tax levy request on the ballot for the first time in 10 years.

The last time CPS had a new money request in 2016, voters overwhelmingly approved it. Board of Education President Brandon Craig credits a convincing proposal to improve access to preschools by funding the Cincinnati Preschool Promise. He believes they'll need a convincing proposal again to have the same success.

"We have to use these funds that we would ask voters to give us in an effective way," Craig said on Cincinnati Edition last week. "That [means] having something that we can put our efforts towards to show a newer or beneficial programming change, or improvement, or adaptation for our students."

Parents and community members will have four opportunities to join the conversation:



Wednesday, July 8, 9:30 a.m. in the Western Hills High School Auditorium

Wednesday, July 8, 5:30 p.m. in the Walnut Hills High School Recital Room

Thursday, July 9, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the small theater or library at the School for Creative and Performing Arts

Friday, July 10, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook.

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