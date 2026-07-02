Summer Crisis program provides hot weather help for Hamilton Co. residents

Keeping cool in the dangerously hot weather gets expensive, but eligible Hamilton County residents can get help.

The Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency is administering Ohio's Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. It provides financial assistance for utility bills, air conditioner repairs and the purchase of air conditioning units and fans.

The program began July 1 and runs through the end of September.

It's available to low-income households, people who have received a utility disconnection notice or those whose utilities have already been shut off. It's also for households with a member who is 60 years of age or older, or who have qualifying medical conditions like lung disease, asthma, and others.

Applicants must make less than 175% of the federal poverty level. That's $57,750 a year for a family of four.

Applicants will be asked for the following documentation:



Copies of their most recent energy bills

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

Proof of disability (if applicable)

Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health



Hamilton County residents can find out more about the program and how to apply by calling the Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency at 513-569-1840. Residents of other Ohio counties can find out more information at this Ohio Department of Job and Family Services site.

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