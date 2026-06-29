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Education
Cincinnati Edition

Amid budget cuts, CPS is considering levy options

Published June 29, 2026 at 9:02 AM EDT
Cincinnati Public Schools Education Center in Corryville.
Jennifer Merritt
/
WVXU
Cincinnati Public Schools Education Center in Corryville.

When Cincinnati Public Schools students return to class their schools will have fewer social works, counselors and assistant principals.

On Cincinnati Edition, difficult cuts as the board faces a massive budget deficit. Now leaders consider levy options for the fall.

Guests:

  • Shauna Murphy, superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools
  • Brandon Craig, president, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education
  • Mike Gustin, treasurer, Cincinnati Public Schools

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionCPSbudgetschool levy
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