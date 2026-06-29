Amid budget cuts, CPS is considering levy options
When Cincinnati Public Schools students return to class their schools will have fewer social works, counselors and assistant principals.
On Cincinnati Edition, difficult cuts as the board faces a massive budget deficit. Now leaders consider levy options for the fall.
Guests:
- Shauna Murphy, superintendent, Cincinnati Public Schools
- Brandon Craig, president, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education
- Mike Gustin, treasurer, Cincinnati Public Schools
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
Subscribe to our podcast