-
A Cincinnati Council committee Monday approved minimal changes to the proposed $1.5 billion budget before passing it on to full council for likely…
-
The deadline has passed for communities throughout the state to submit their requests for Ohio’s capital budget, which is expected sometime near the end...
-
So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed at least 17 tornadoes touched downed in Ohio Monday night. Dayton, Brookville, Trotwood, Celina and…
-
There aren’t any tax cuts in Gov. Mike DeWine’s first budget . Lawmakers may change that when they introduce their version of it soon. But they probably...
-
The deadline for a new state transportation budget with a gas tax hike came and went at midnight – without a new spending plan being signed. Lawmakers...
-
Updated Feb. 21, 2019A week later, Commissioner Todd Portune says he's had his questions answered and he will now support requests from the Sheriff and…
-
Cincinnati homeowners will not see the city portion of their property tax bills increase in 2020. A council committee voted Thursday to hold those…
-
Updated: 12:55 p.m.As promised, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley vetoed an ordinance council approved making about $5.4 million in changes to the current…
-
Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) officials are working on balancing the transit agency's budget without additional revenue from a sales…
-
Two months into the fiscal year, the state budget department says its forecast for tax revenues is close to on track.