Ohio's budget, region's flu spike, and more top stories

Ohio’s budget is expected to be tighter this year. Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan would drastically raise taxes on sports gambling, infuse more cash into schools, and offer more help to parents.

So how is it being received? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the response from lawmakers.

Then, it seems like everyone has the flu. Emergency departments are crowded with cases. We'll hear what doctors advise.

