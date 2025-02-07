Ohio's budget, region's flu spike, and more top stories
Ohio’s budget is expected to be tighter this year. Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan would drastically raise taxes on sports gambling, infuse more cash into schools, and offer more help to parents.
So how is it being received? On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the response from lawmakers.
Then, it seems like everyone has the flu. Emergency departments are crowded with cases. We'll hear what doctors advise.
Guests:
- Sarah Donaldson, correspondent, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Jeremy Pelzer, politics reporter, Cleveland.com
- Sylvia Goodman, Capitol reporter, Louisville Public Media
- Betsy Kim, health and environment enterprise reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Isabel Nissley, environment reporter, WVXU
This segment includes select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
