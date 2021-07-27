-
It may not be surprising that the COVID vaccine is more effective than the flu shot. Scientists in Cincinnati are hard at work developing and testing what…
-
If flu vaccination rates are any predictor, not nearly enough Kentuckians will get the COVID-19 vaccine to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity happens...
-
Case of flu are widespread across the Commonwealth. The reported influenza cases are twice what it was this time a year ago.Connie White with the State…
-
The number of hospitalizations due to influenza rose by more than a third in Ohio last week. More than 800 people were hospitalized in the fifth week of…
-
A public health expert says concerns about coronavirus are valid, but people should take steps toward controlling the seasonal flu first. Dr. Odell Owens,…
-
The Christmas weather has been mostly mild this year but many Ohioans are still getting the chills. Public health leaders say the flu has hit the...
-
At least four Southwest Ohio schools are participating in a program which uses a smart thermometer and an app to track and stop the spread of disease.The…
-
With the flu season less than half over, at least two young people in Ohio have died from the illness, including a 13-year-old Cleveland girl last week....
-
In 2018, Side Effects covered community struggles with public health crises, barriers to treatment and clever workarounds to get vulnerable people the...
-
A survey of Northern Kentucky adults finds nearly 60 percent of them received a flu shot in the last 12 months. The poll from Interact for Health and the…