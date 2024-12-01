With vaccination rates low, health officials brace for a spike in illnesses

Nationwide, flu, COVID-19, and RSV illnesses are at low levels but medical experts say they expect to see a spike in the coming weeks as the holidays get underway.

Kim Wright, supervising epidemiologist with the Cincinnati Health Department, says while it's not unusual to see the spread of respiratory illnesses in the winter months, we could see a higher peak this season than in years past. That can be attributed to vaccination rates being low.

RELATED: Is it the flu or is it COVID? One at-home test can tell you

"They're lower than we would like them to be," Wright told WVXU. "The more people that are vaccinated, the more people are protected."

The CDC reports just under 19% of adults have gotten their updated COVID-19 vaccines and just under 37% have gotten their influenza vaccine. And those vaccine rates are even lower for children under 18.

The Cincinnati Health Department says getting vaccinated is still the best way to prevent getting seriously ill, especially as people plan to attend large gatherings indoors during the holidays.

RELATED: When to get your COVID and flu shots, according to a local health official

Although these vaccines don't guarantee people won't get sick, Wright says they are highly effective in preventing more severe cases of illness.

"They are showing they prevent hospitalizations and most importantly prevent death. That's really the aim of our vaccine programs, try to keep people out of the hospital and try to keep people from dying," she said.

On top of getting the recommended vaccines, being cautious and taking preventative steps like regularly washing your hands, covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, and staying home if you feel sick are also good ways to avoid getting sick.