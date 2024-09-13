When to get your COVID and flu shots, according to a local health official

Updated COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are now available. Experts say you can get both shots at the same time, but you may want to decide on a different schedule.

Butler County Health Commissioner Erik Balster says while the flu tends to operate seasonally, COVID-19 doesn't act the same way.

"Last spring it was officially announced that [COVID] was an endemic illness, or virus, in the U.S., so we really haven't left COVID season," Balster told WVXU.

That means you might want to get the COVID shot as soon as possible — with one exception.

"If you've recently had [COVID], the rule of thumb is to wait three months before getting an updated vaccine," Balster said. "That way, you're maximizing ... your natural immunity."

The CDC recommends everyone age six months or older get a flu vaccination. You might not want to get the shot quite this early, though, because the effectiveness does wane over time and flu season in the U.S. typically peaks in February.

"I think if you can get by and you don't have a lot of other factors to consider, waiting a couple months ... you get the most bang for your buck as far as your ability for the vaccine to do its best work," Balster said.

The CDC says it's best if everyone is vaccinated by the end of October.

Do you still need to get the shot if you got it last year? Yes, Balster says.

"Over time, just like all other illnesses, the genetic makeup of these viruses changes, adapts, becomes more virulent or becomes easier to be transmitted across populations," he said. "As a result, vaccines that previously had worked for them may become less effective."



Wary of vaccines? Talk to your doctor

Balster says there's a lot of available research on the effectiveness of both influenza and COVID vaccines.

"I think your best resource for your own personal health and the conditions that you might be facing as an individual is whoever your primary care physician is, or whoever you go to for the majority of your medical needs and medical care," Balster said.

It's important to remember a vaccine doesn't guarantee you won't become infected. But even if you do become sick, Balster says vaccines are proven to reduce the severity of illness.

"The flu vaccine has been around for decades now, and has shown to reduce not only the severity of flu, but just the overall impact it has on you and your health and those around you," he said. "The COVID vaccine is obviously much newer, so we have a little less data on that, but we have seen that the outcomes from COVID are significantly better for those who are vaccinated, especially those individuals who have the co-morbidities and other health conditions."

Where you can find flu and COVID vaccines

Both the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are widely available through pharmacies and public health agencies. Both are typically free for anyone with health insurance.

You can find your local health district on the Ohio Department of Health website.