Interact for Health report calls for 'health justice'

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published September 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM EDT
tri-state map by county with areas scaled from light green to dark blue indicating life expectancy
Courtesy
/
Interact for Health
CDC (2010-2015) Life Expectancy at Birth

A new report from Interact for Health outlines the region's health inequities and highlights ideas for making everyone healthier.

"This report is in taking stock in where we are in our community health, and also talking about where we can be and what it takes to get there," says Kate Schroder, president and CEO of Interact for Health.

The report identifies four key barriers:

  • vital conditions for good health (places to live, work and play)
  • systemic racism and discrimination
  • social isolation
  • people feeling powerless to effect change

The report then discusses each of these barriers, the work being done to address them, community stories highlighting how real people are affected, and solutions for each.

"One data point that sparked the creation of this report ... is the fact that in Greater Cincinnati, there is a difference of 26 years in lifespan between neighborhoods that are just a few miles apart," Schroder says.

"We in Cincinnati are only as healthy as our least-healthy neighborhood," she adds. "Recognizing that we are only as healthy as our least-healthy neighborhood calls on all of us to think about what can we do to invest fairly across our neighborhoods and in our personal lives, reach out, build bridges, facilitate connection and belonging."

You can read the full report below:
Tana Weingartner
Senior Editor and reporter at WVXU with more than 20 years experience in public radio; formerly news and public affairs producer with WMUB. Would really like to meet your dog.
