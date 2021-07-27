-
For most local nursing home facilities, Thanksgiving is the busiest time of year. Family and friends often join elderly residents for meals and…
-
Some time between mid-November and the end of the year, the pace of people's lives traditionally picks up with holiday shopping, decorating and planning…
-
As we prepare for Thanksgiving one question looms: Should we gather around the table with our extended family?Coronavirus cases are surging nationwide and…
-
-
Thursday, November 26 at 9 p.m.Giving Thanks brings music and stories together for thoughtful reflection on the meaning of the holiday.
-
Editor's note: This story first ran Nov. 19, 2018.Don't be surprised if you see a passenger or two pull out a pie, a casserole or even a whole turkey…
-
Turkeys away! Thanksgiving week means that it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on TV again.Here's my first holiday programming list of the season,…
-
The roads are is expected to be busy this Thanksgiving holiday. The number of travelers on Ohio’s roads is expected to be the highest in more than a...
-
Nina Garwood is one of the first in line every year at St. Vincent de Paul's annual Thanksgiving food distribution. When it was all over late Tuesday…
-
A new outbreak of E. coli has hit dozens of people in 11 states. No deaths have been reported, but the CDC says consumers should not eat any romaine lettuce until more is learned about the outbreak.