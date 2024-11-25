Your Thanksgiving cooking questions answered with top area chefs
If you’re planning a big get-together for Thanksgiving or a small celebration, what will you serve? With turkey prices something to squawk at, you may be looking for creative ways to stretch your budget or scale back this year.
On Cincinnati Edition, top chefs join us for the full hour with their culinary ideas, and we’re taking your phone calls. What are you making and how can we help? We’ll talk about ways to stretch your Thanksgiving budget and how to repurpose your leftovers into creative new meals.
Guests:
- Suzy DeYoung, founder, LaSoupe
- Mona Bronson-Fuqua, CEO and chef, Je Nais Se Fuqua LLC.
- Gary Leybman, owner, The Pickled Pig
- Jose Salazar, chef and owner, Salazar, Mita's, Safi Wine Bar and Daylily
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET. or subscribe to our podcast.