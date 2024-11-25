Your Thanksgiving cooking questions answered with top area chefs

If you’re planning a big get-together for Thanksgiving or a small celebration, what will you serve? With turkey prices something to squawk at, you may be looking for creative ways to stretch your budget or scale back this year.

On Cincinnati Edition, top chefs join us for the full hour with their culinary ideas, and we’re taking your phone calls. What are you making and how can we help? We’ll talk about ways to stretch your Thanksgiving budget and how to repurpose your leftovers into creative new meals.

Guests:

Suzy DeYoung, founder, LaSoupe

Mona Bronson-Fuqua, CEO and chef, Je Nais Se Fuqua LLC.

Gary Leybman, owner, The Pickled Pig

Jose Salazar, chef and owner, Salazar, Mita's, Safi Wine Bar and Daylily

