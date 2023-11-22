A 'Cincinnati Edition' tradition: Chefs answer your Thanksgiving cooking questions

For many of us, Thanksgiving is the meal event of the year — and that can be stressful for the people in charge of cooking.

On Cincinnati Edition, we have a Thanksgiving cooking special with a panel of chefs to take your phone calls and offer tips to make the big day more pleasant than painful.

What’s on your menu? Are you cooking for two — or two dozen? Are you trying anything new this year?

We’ve got expert advice and some ideas to put a new twist on the traditional holiday meal. Along with tips for making the perfect pie — and how to keep the good meals going if you wind up with loads of leftovers.

Guests:

Mona Bronson Fuqua, CEO and chef, Je Nais Se Fuqua

Suzy DeYoung, founder, LaSoupe

Jose Salazar, chef and owner, Salazar, Mita's, Goose and Elder, and Daylily

Aunt Flora, chef

Ways to listen to this show:

