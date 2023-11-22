© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Food
Cincinnati Edition

A 'Cincinnati Edition' tradition: Chefs answer your Thanksgiving cooking questions

Published November 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Pixabay

For many of us, Thanksgiving is the meal event of the year — and that can be stressful for the people in charge of cooking.

On Cincinnati Edition, we have a Thanksgiving cooking special with a panel of chefs to take your phone calls and offer tips to make the big day more pleasant than painful.

What’s on your menu? Are you cooking for two — or two dozen? Are you trying anything new this year?

We’ve got expert advice and some ideas to put a new twist on the traditional holiday meal. Along with tips for making the perfect pie — and how to keep the good meals going if you wind up with loads of leftovers.

Guests:

  • Mona Bronson Fuqua, CEO and chef, Je Nais Se Fuqua
  • Suzy DeYoung, founder, LaSoupe
  • Jose Salazar, chef and owner, Salazar, Mita's, Goose and Elder, and Daylily
  • Aunt Flora, chef

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
