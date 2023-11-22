A 'Cincinnati Edition' tradition: Chefs answer your Thanksgiving cooking questions
For many of us, Thanksgiving is the meal event of the year — and that can be stressful for the people in charge of cooking.
On Cincinnati Edition, we have a Thanksgiving cooking special with a panel of chefs to take your phone calls and offer tips to make the big day more pleasant than painful.
What’s on your menu? Are you cooking for two — or two dozen? Are you trying anything new this year?
We’ve got expert advice and some ideas to put a new twist on the traditional holiday meal. Along with tips for making the perfect pie — and how to keep the good meals going if you wind up with loads of leftovers.
Guests:
- Mona Bronson Fuqua, CEO and chef, Je Nais Se Fuqua
- Suzy DeYoung, founder, LaSoupe
- Jose Salazar, chef and owner, Salazar, Mita's, Goose and Elder, and Daylily
- Aunt Flora, chef
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.