© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati Edition

Are you thankful for tariffs this holiday?

Published November 26, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
a table set for dinner with turkey, cranberries, salad, stuffing and more foodstuffs
Heartland Mom
/
Pixabay

Has the price of a Thanksgiving meal gone up or down this year? It might depend on who you ask.

But what factor, if any, are tariffs having on the price of the holiday? On Cincinnati Edition we talk with a former Cincinnati Mayor who worked on President Trump’s first transition team and with an economist about tariffs and the price of food.

Guests:

  • Ken Blackwell, former Cincinnati mayor and a member of the board of directors for the Club for Growth
  • Yao Jin, associate professor of supply chain management, Miami University

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionThanksgivingtariffs
Stay Connected