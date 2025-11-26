Are you thankful for tariffs this holiday?
Has the price of a Thanksgiving meal gone up or down this year? It might depend on who you ask.
But what factor, if any, are tariffs having on the price of the holiday? On Cincinnati Edition we talk with a former Cincinnati Mayor who worked on President Trump’s first transition team and with an economist about tariffs and the price of food.
Guests:
- Ken Blackwell, former Cincinnati mayor and a member of the board of directors for the Club for Growth
- Yao Jin, associate professor of supply chain management, Miami University
