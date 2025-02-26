Flu cases are on the rise, while accompanying neurological complications in kids worry doctors
Local hospitals are overrun with flu cases, and local doctors say they are seeing an increase in very rare neurological complications in children.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with local doctors about how their hospitals are handling these cases, why the flu is on the rise, and we answer your questions.
Guest:
- Felicia Scaggs Huang, MD, medical director for Infection Prevention & Control, Cincinnati Children’s
