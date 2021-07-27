-
Cincinnati Public Schools will transition to a blended learning model starting Oct. 5.Under a 1-2-2 model, all students will take part in distance…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has cost Cincinnati Public Schools $35 million to date according to CPS’s CFO and treasurer.Jennifer Wagner said one of the biggest…
-
Updated Tuesday, 12:36 p.m.Cincinnati Public Schools wants harsher penalties for people speeding in school zones.The school board passed a resolution…
-
A 1999 tax abatement agreement between the City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Public Schools is set to expire. Now the city and CPS are at odds over…
-
South Avondale School will be closed Thursday. A spokeswoman for Cincinnati Public Schools says a large raccoon was running around the inside of the…
-
Cincinnati Public Schools will be taking a good long look at the deal that has helped economic development in Cincinnati, but some say has also…
-
We now know the names of eight people the Cincinnati Public School Board will interview to fill a vacancy created by the departure of Ericka…
-
Remodeling is already underway at the old Mercy High School in order to have it ready for students from Cincinnati Public this fall. At Monday night's…
-
Some federal employees are worried they may not get paid this week because of the partial government shutdown. Cincinnati Public Schools says the children…
-
The Cincinnati School Board heard a report Monday night from the Community Building Institute at Xavier University with ideas for the former Mercy High…