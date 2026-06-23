Cincinnati Public Schools considers levy options for Nov. ballot

The Board of Education for Cincinnati Public Schools is considering three options for a possible levy on the Nov. ballot.

It's been 10 years since the school district last asked voters for additional revenue, but many Board members now agree it's time to submit a request.

The district is working to close a more than $58 million budget gap before the upcoming school year. The Board voted Monday night to approve more than 100 job cuts district-wide, saving millions of dollars. But it still leaves the Board with millions more to cut in the coming weeks to balance its budget. It's the third year in a row CPS has had to cut jobs and services to avoid deficit spending.

CPS' 3 levy options

The first option is a 7-mill property tax lasting five years. It would cost $245 per every $100,000 of home value and generate an estimated $64.7 million annually for the school district.

The second proposal is a larger, 8-mill property tax, costing $280 per every $100,000 of home value. This levy would also last five years and bring in $74 million a year.

The final option considered by the Board is an earned income tax, also lasting five years and generating $74 million annually.

Board members debated Monday whether the district should go with a smaller or larger ask, considering all but one school district failed to get voter support on a new money levy in the most recent election in May.

Board member Kari Armbruster pushed for the larger option, saying the school district's financial needs require significantly more funding, and a smaller levy would do little to prevent CPS from cutting more jobs and programs in 2027.

"We're making our first ask in 10 years. Let's make a real ask," Armbruster said. "Let's ask for what we need to do the job and not just scrape by."

Member Eve Bolton argued that asking for more money would strain taxpayers and might put the levy at risk of failing.

"I think it would be almost immoral at this time to ask of our taxpayers something they can't afford," she said.

Ben Lindy, a member who for months has expressed skepticism about how CPS would use levy funds, told fellow Board members it'd be difficult for him to support a levy of any kind until the school district can present a new plan to improve academic performance.

"I'm not sure whether I'm supporting this levy or not," Lindy said. "I'm not sure whether I'm going to campaign for or against a levy or not."

The school Board has until Aug. 5 to decide which levy will appear on the Nov. ballot.

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