Windmills and water hazards: mini golf at The Banks

The Banks may be getting a golf course — a mini golf course anyway.

Mayor Aftab Pureval says Cincinnati is developing a partnership with Jeffery R. Anderson Real Estate to build the course at Lot 18. The proposal includes financial benefits for the Freedom Center, which is across the street.

A news release from the city says there’s room for “other potential collaborations benefiting the community.”

Lot 18 was previously the site of the SkyStar Ferris wheel.

It would only be a temporary installation, as long term plans for The Banks take shape.

“This can be an exciting way to bring even more life and activation to The Banks as we keep building our long-term vision,” Pureval says.

“Lot 18 Mini Golf is exactly the kind of family-friendly attraction that brings people together and creates new energy along The Banks," adds Hamilton County Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas.

The proposal is expected before the planning commission July 17.

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