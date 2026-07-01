Federal funding secured for Fort Washington Way cap

A big wish list item for downtown Cincinnati is a step closer to reality.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Wednesday awarded Hamilton County a $25 million grant for efforts to cap Fort Washington Way between The Banks and the rest of downtown Cincinnati. U.S. Sen. Jon Husted announced the funding in a news release.

This is the county's fourth attempt to secure the federal funding.

“This federal funding opportunity represents a once-in-a-generation chance to reconnect our downtown, create new public green space, and continue the momentum at The Banks," Hamilton County Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas said in a statement.

The funding via the USDOT's BUILD Program will be used for planning, design, advanced engineering and construction of the first phase of the project. That phase will create the cap for a one-block section of I-71 between Walnut and Vine streets. The grant requires officials to secure another $25 million in local funding.

"This is a huge milestone, years in the making," Mayor Aftab Pureval said in a post on social media. "Our partners have been working in earnest to build momentum in our Downtown, expand the footprint, and stitch communities back together. The Fort Washington Way Cap can bring that mission to a new level, right at the front door to our city."

The overall cost for all phases of the project is roughly $187 million. Officials say it is expected to be completed in fall 2027.

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