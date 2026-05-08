Trump under pressure to end Iran war, Tennessee approves new voter maps ahead of November elections

On Friday’s politics roundtable hosts Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd ask NOTUS White House reporter and daily newsletter writer Jasmine Wright and Wall Street Journal national security reporter Lara Seligman to weigh in on the pressure President Trump faces this week to quickly end the war in Iran ahead of his trip to China, and why Democrats are facing election headwinds as Southern states begin to redraw voting maps ahead of November elections.

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